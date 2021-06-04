Roger D. Sorenson, age 90 of Eau Claire, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Roger was born on June 18, 1930 in Eau Claire to Dewey and Edna Sorenson. He enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged after serving during the Korean War. Roger married the love of his life, Yvonne Thompson on September 1, 1951. Together, they were married for 69 years.
He was a kind, honest, fun loving and genuinely respected person who was faithful to his Lord. Roger loved cars and motorcycles. He and Yvonne took motorcycle trips every year. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Roger is survived by his wife Yvonne; son Ronald (Linda); daughter Lori Ann (Bob) Remington; grandchildren: Brandon and Nate Remington, Savanna Raciborski, Tyneal Smith, Dana Zenn, Shoshanna and Cody Sorenson; and sisters-in-law Jeanne Thompson, Bobbie Christenson and Pat Schlewitz.
Preceding him in death are his parents; sisters: Lorraine Britten and Donna Lund; and a brother-in-law Larry Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences maybe shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.