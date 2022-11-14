Roger A. Stevens, age 83 of Taylor WI passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at Gundersen Health in La Crosse WI with his family by his side.
Roger was born March 3rd, 1939 to Ralph and Emma (Johnson) Stevens.
Roger graduated from Taylor High School in 1957. After graduation he worked at General Motors in Janesville. In 1960 he enlisted in the Army and served until 1963. He was stationed in Germany. After he was discharged from the Army he went back to General Motors in Janesville.
In 1967 Roger leased a tavern in Alma Center WI. On June 20, 1970 Roger married Pat Thomley (Dolsey) and moved to Taylor WI. He also got a ready-made family as Pat had four children from a previous marriage. On July 1, 1970 Roger and Pat bought a tavern in Taylor WI, known as Stevens Bar. Throughout his 25 years of owning Stevens Bar, he also worked a number of part time jobs. He drove school bus, delivered fuel and also worked as a substitute mail carrier. After selling the tavern he worked full time for the postal service as a rural mail carrier.
Roger was a very active member of the Taylor community. He was the village president for many years, a member of the Lions club, Taylor Rod & Gun club, Taylor Fire Department, Taylor Hixton American Legion. Roger also maintained the Legion Park in Taylor for many years. At the time of his passing, he was serving on the Jackson Co. Board, which he served on for many years.
Roger and Pat enjoyed 32 years at their camper in Lake Holcomb. He enjoyed golfing, the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers football and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years Pat and also his three children; Julie (Brian) Beaman of Taylor, Debbie (Dean) Johnson of Black River Falls, Mark (Kim) Thomley and special friend Lana Trocinski of Hixton; Grandchildren; Michelle Pretty of Marysville MI, Ashley (Tim) Roberts of Hortonville, Justin (Andrea) Beaman of Taylor, Ryan (Allison) Beaman of Eau Claire, Tommi (Nathan) Winnie of Millston, Nicholas (Becky) Chrisinger of BRF, Zachary Johnson of BRF, Elijah Johnson of Chippewa Falls, Paige (Alex Medinger) Thomley of West Bend , Taylor (Jessica) Thomley of BRF; 9 Great Grandchildren; sister Cheryl (Tom) Borreson of North Bend, brothers Don (Mary) Stevens of Sun Prairie, Dan (Lynne) Stevens of Gilbert, IL and Arlan Stevens of Sun Prairie; and many nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, son Rickey, sisters Jean Stensven, Phyllis Wilson, Beverly Anderson, and brothers Richard (AKA Dicky Bill), Ronald, and David Stevens.
A memorial service with military honors will be held Sunday, November 27th, 2022 at 1:30 pm at the Taylor Community Center, 420 2nd St. in Taylor. Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held following the memorial service at the Taylor Community Center from 2:00-4:00. Food and beverages will be served.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Roger’s name may be made to one of the following: Taylor Lutheran Church, Taylor Fire Department or the Taylor-Hixton American Legion.
Burial will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Taylor WI at a later date. Cremation Society of WI, Altoona WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.