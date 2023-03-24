Vue, Chue_Photo.jpg

Roger Vue

Roger was born to Nao Yia Vue and Geu Yang on December 23, 1987, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He attended Roosevelt Elementary, DeLong Middle, and North High School. In his youth, Roger played many sports, but soccer was his passion throughout his life. Known as an intense team captain, Roger led Silencers to numerous victories, including the prestigious Hmong July 4th and Labor Day Soccer Tournaments. In the Hmong community, Roger is legendary for being great individually and for coaching his team to be better. As a leader on and off the field, he expected your very best effort and intention. Colleagues, teammates, friends, and family all know he held them accountable to being their best selves and living up to their fullest potential. He also enjoyed disc golfing, fishing, coaching and conversation (nice IPA in hand) with family and friends.

