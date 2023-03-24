Roger was born to Nao Yia Vue and Geu Yang on December 23, 1987, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He attended Roosevelt Elementary, DeLong Middle, and North High School. In his youth, Roger played many sports, but soccer was his passion throughout his life. Known as an intense team captain, Roger led Silencers to numerous victories, including the prestigious Hmong July 4th and Labor Day Soccer Tournaments. In the Hmong community, Roger is legendary for being great individually and for coaching his team to be better. As a leader on and off the field, he expected your very best effort and intention. Colleagues, teammates, friends, and family all know he held them accountable to being their best selves and living up to their fullest potential. He also enjoyed disc golfing, fishing, coaching and conversation (nice IPA in hand) with family and friends.
Roger worked at Silver Spring Gardens and managed the floor with integrity and pride. No one was exempt from Roger telling them to step up their game and quality.
As a son, brother, cousin, and friend, Roger developed deep bonds and quality relationships with those around him. At our family gatherings, Roger would be found laughing and embracing others. He was the ultimate connector with humor and fun. As a deep thinker, Roger had a quiet demeanor that allowed others the space to be themselves.
On March 5, 2023, Roger passed away surrounded by his loved ones at home. Even in his last days, Roger would try to comfort those carrying for him saying, “hang in there.” He experienced the demons of cancer, but he never allowed it to define him. He was a Hmong warrior, dedicated to fighting the good fight, and living on his terms. Roger was a supernova, a brief and brilliant exploding star, who will shine on for generations.
Roger will be laid to eternal rest next to his grandma, Pog Txwaj Xiong Vue, at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Visitation: Eau Claire HMAA Cultural Center
March 25: 9:00 AM — 11:00 PM
March 26: 9:00-11:00 AM
