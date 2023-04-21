Roger Webb, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Heatherwood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI.
Roger was born to Leo and Ruby (Thines) Webb on June 1, 1934 on a farm in Eau Galle, Wisconsin. He was the 2nd of 6 children. From 1954 to 1956 he served in the United States Army, with the majority of his time spent in Germany.
When Roger returned from the Army, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Heit, from Arkansaw, Wisconsin. They exchanged vows on February 5, 1957, and became life-long residents of Eau Claire. They were married for 66 years. Six children were born to this union.
Roger was employed at SM Supply/Northland Electric/Werner Electric from 1957 until his retirement in 1999.
Roger loved talking about his time spent in the service. He also enjoyed playing cards with the guys, golfing, farming, bowling, joking around, making maple syrup and spending time with family and friends. He also loved playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Marlene Frederickson and sister-in-law Dorothy Webb.
Roger is survived by his wife Dorothy, his 6 children: Tammy (Rick) Smeltzer of Fall Creek, WI; Debby (Dale) Nichols of Brenham, TX; Diane Kazmierczak of Damiansville, IL; Jodie Karston of Jasper, GA; Brian (Christine) Webb of Mishicot, WI; Todd (Donna) Webb of Sussex, WI; 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 step great grandchild; siblings: Bob (Ruth) Webb, Sharon (Ed) Peabody, Duane Webb, Keith (Kathy) Webb, and brother-in-law Dick Frederickson, along with other relatives.
The funeral mass for Roger will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Eau Claire. A visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Sunday's visitation will be concluded with a Rosary service at 4 pm, officiated by a family member. Visitation will continue at the church from 8:00 a.m. until the time of mass. A private family burial will take place at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. To view the service virtually please use the link provided https://www.youtube.com/@immaculateconceptionec/streams
The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice and Heatherwood Assisted Living for all the loving care and compassion provided during this time.