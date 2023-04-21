Webb, Roger.png

Roger Webb, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Heatherwood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI. 

Roger was born to Leo and Ruby (Thines) Webb on June 1, 1934 on a farm in Eau Galle, Wisconsin.  He was the 2nd of 6 children.  From 1954 to 1956 he served in the United States Army, with the majority of his time spent in Germany. 

