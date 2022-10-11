Roger C. Weber, age 83 of Elmwood, died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood.

Roger was born on March 16, 1939 on the Weber family farm in the Weber Valley of rural Elmwood. He was the son of Carl and Mamie (Seipel) Weber. Roger grew up on the family farm, attended Eau Galle Elementary School and graduated from Durand High School in 1957. He married Barbara Wagner on October 4, 1958 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. After marriage, they lived in rural Elmwood where they raised their family. After high school, Roger took a job with Rhiel Funeral Home in Elmwood for a short while before taking a job with Payne and Dolan Paving company. Roger then took a job with the Durand Implement (Tractor Central) which became his career job until retiring. After retiring, Roger took a job driving school bus and mowing for the Elmwood School District.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Weber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you