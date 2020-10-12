Roger “Red” Wehrenberg, 86, of Eau Claire, WI, was carried home in God’s arms on October 6th, 2020 at Dove Healthcare West.
Red was born in Wabasha, MN on March 9th, 1934 to Ray and Bernice (Zabel) Wehrenberg. He spent the majority of his childhood in the township of Seymour, WI.
In 1958, Red began working at a local bakery where he met the love of his life, Betty (Anderson). Red and Betty were married on May 23rd, 1959 in Dubuque, IA. After spending some time in Kenosha, WI, working at American Motors, Red moved his family back to Eau Claire where he and Betty continued to raise their family. Roger ended his career as a Laborer at Land O’ Lakes in 1991 after spending 26 years there.
Red was a simple, forthright man who was never seen without a pair of cowboy boots on or a big smile. He enjoyed hunting deer and small game and would eat just about everything he harvested.
Roger was also a lifetime member of the Antique Engine and Model Club. He dedicated a notable amount of his time to helping manage the showgrounds for Pioneer Days and other related events for the club. His love for Allis-Chalmers tractors was always proudly displayed in his yard.
During his retirement years you could find him joining his group of buddies for coffee at local establishments or out for Friday Fish Fry with his wife Betty.
Roger had a special place in his heart for his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and cherished every minute of their company. He is loved by so many and already deeply missed.
Roger is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty. Children: Kathy (Mark) Steffen of Chippewa Falls, Kristi (Randy Brown) of Eau Claire, Kennan Wehrenberg of Eau Claire and Loren (Veronica) Wehrenberg McBride of Calimesa, California; brothers: Leon (Bev) Wehrenberg of Milwaukee, WI, and Ray Wehrenberg of Geneva, IL; grandchildren: Misty (Tory), Samantha (Tony), Matthew (Amanda), Stacey (John), Heather, Elizabeth and Larissa; son-in-law Jim Hodges of Eau Claire; 17 Great Grandchildren, many In-laws and nieces and nephews.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Daughter Kim Hodges and Brother Berle Wehrenberg.
Due to the current health crisis, memorial services will be postponed to a later date. Please send condolences to Betty directly.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.