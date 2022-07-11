Roger Wojt, age 76, a resident of Minong, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Spooner Health System.
Roger was born on August 31, 1945, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to parents Joseph and Margaret (Anderson) Wojt. He graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1963, and then attended UW Stout for two years. During that time, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve until he was discharged in 1971. He then began a 44-year career with National Presto Industries in Eau Claire working as a Foreman in the Timekeeping Department, manufacturing ammunition shells for the Military, and retiring as Customer Service Manager. During his time at Presto, he met Diane Olson who was also working at Presto, and they were later married on May 21, 1993 in Eau Claire. While in Eau Claire, he served in leadership roles with the Cub Scouts, and on various Church Committees. The couple purchased property in Minong in 1999, where they would build their cabin, which became their retirement home after Roger’s retirement in 2010 when they moved to Minong. Diane continued to work until her retirement in 2019. After moving to Minong, he began volunteering at Ruby’s Pantry, was elected to and still serving as a Supervisor for the Town of Minong, and served on the Calvary Lutheran Church Council. Roger loved deer hunting, his annual fishing trips to Canada, trail riding with his friends in his UTV, cooking, enjoying a good book, and being a jack of all trades. The couple enjoyed traveling and visited places such as many of the National Parks, Switzerland, Italy, Paris, and Greece.
Roger is survived by his wife Diane of Minong, WI, son Cody (Junko) Wojt of Wisconsin, 3 grandchildren: Alka, Dakota, May, brother in laws Randy (Sally) Olson of Junction City, WI, David (Dee) Olson of Menomonee, WI, and 2 nieces Ashley of Sun Prairie, WI and Lindsey of Knapp, WI.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Holli Wojt and brother Jim Wojt.
A Celebration of Roger’s life will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11am, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Minong with Pastor Kevin Kaiser officiating. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Church on Friday, from 10:15 until 11am, and will continue after the service at Church at Gruzy’s where all are invited to share memories over food and drinks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Calvary Lutheran Church (Building Fund) or Minong Area Library.
