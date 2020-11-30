Roland O. “Rollie” Shadick, age 85, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at MCHS in LaCrosse from complications due to Covid 19. He was born December 2, 1934 in Antigo WI to Walter and Eleanor (Novak) Shadick where he grew up and attended school. On June 18, 1955 he was married to Clara Mae Franc at St. John’s Catholic Church in Antigo WI. Rollie spent his early married life farming with his father in Polar WI. He and Clara moved to Deerbrook WI in 1965 where they continued to farm and raise their family. At that time, Roland was also employed by Wausau Ironworks. In 1975 the family relocated to Eau Claire WI where he was employed by Green Bay Dressed Beef until his retirement. Rollie was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. Faith and family were his first loves, followed by hunting, traveling, gardening, woodworking, making maple syrup, and the occasional trip to the casino. Above all he loved fishing on the Chain of Lakes in Weyerhauser WI that he and Clara called home until his death. Many a memory will linger of fishing trips to Canada in earlier years and family get togethers at the lake. Rollie loved to keep busy in the meat department of his son’s grocery story in Bloomer. He enjoyed attending all family events that go with being a dad and grandpa. He was always ready to help out a neighbor as well as head out early on the lake to fish. Most of all he treasured his companionship with his cherished wife of 65 years, Clara.
He is survived by his wife: Clara of Weyerhauser; daughter: Bonnie (Mike) Schmitz of Jim Falls; sons: Roger (Jane) Shadick of Eagle River WI, Patrick (Sandy) Shadick of Bloomer, Clyde (Lourdes) Shadick of Magnolia TX and Jerry (Theresa) Shadick of Cumberland WI; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers: Walter (Eloise) of Winterhaven FL and Kenneth (Peggy) of Shawano; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Eleanor; daughter: Nancy Neal; sisters: Doris Kelm and Lenore Igl.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer and will be streamed on our website: olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com and our Facebook page. Please observe CDC guidelines. Burial will be in the North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com