Romaine Tollefson.jpeg

Romaine E. “Rocky” Tollefson, age 87 of Eau Claire, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Eau Claire.

He was born in Chimney Rock on May 25, 1935 to Arthur and Emma (Burgess) Tollefson.

