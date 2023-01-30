Romaine E. “Rocky” Tollefson, age 87 of Eau Claire, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Eau Claire.
He was born in Chimney Rock on May 25, 1935 to Arthur and Emma (Burgess) Tollefson.
Rocky was a hard worker and taught his children his same work ethic. He sold cars, drove semi and worked in construction for a short time. He enjoyed old time music, fishing, being outside, picking blackberries and traveling. Rocky, along with his wife Mary, enjoyed polka dancing and would follow the Rhythm Playboys.
On August 25, 1956, Rocky married the love of his life Mary Jane Klink. Sadly, Mary Jane passed away on December 31, 2013.
He loved his children and grandchildren unconditionally and was very proud of every one of them.
Rocky is survived by his children: Bonnie (Tom) Johnson, Randy (Kari), Mark (Kelly), Tammy (Dan) Anderson and Nancy Conrad; grandchildren: Bradley, Justin, Ryan, Brent, Maryjane, Nicole, Tyler, Mesa, Mitchell, Hannah, David, Sarah, Anson, Ashton and Braden; 33 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way in the spring of 2023; sisters and brothers: Elaine Niesche, Jerome (Lois), Ellie (Tom) McMahon and Bob (Kathi); sisters-in-law: Audrey Tollefson, Dolly Tollefson, Pat Tollefson and Linda Tollefson; numerous cousins and many friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Mary; brothers: Thomas, Richard, Andrew, Willard, Tory, Gary, Charles and Duane; and sisters-in-law: Evelyn, Ruthie and Phyllis.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.