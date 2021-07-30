Fritz, Roman.jpg

Celebration of Life for Roman Fritz, 2/2/1934 — 8/6/2020.

Please join the family on Aug. 7th at 2:00 p.m.

Visitation at 1:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

