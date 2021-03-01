Roman Swan

Roman John Swan, 84, of Jim Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his home in Jim Falls surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 6, 1936 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Adeline (Nazer) and Cecil Swan Sr.
Roman was united in marriage to Kathleen Walters on November 3, 1956 in Jim Falls. He was employed at Cray Research until he retired at the age of 81. He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Jim Falls; a 30-plus year member of the Jim Falls Lions Club; member of the Knights of Columbus; and the Jim Town River Runners Snowmobile Club. He volunteered for the Jim Falls Fire Dept.; was the President of the Jim Falls Elementary School PTA; and was the founder for the Jim Falls school jump roping program. He was also a published author and an avid cribbage and card player.
Roman proudly served his country in the U.S. National Guard.
Roman is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Kathleen of Jim Falls; children, Daniel (Brenda) Swan of Ogdensberg, Rebecca (Mark Gannon) Swan of Chippewa Falls, Mary Zillges of Waupaca, Colleen (Charles) Friend of WY, Kevin (Anna) Swan of Oshkosh, Jacqueline Swan of WY, Michelle (Mike) Lawrence of Omro, Tracy (Chris) Bendickson of Winneconne, Susan (Charles) Goggans of Waupaca, and John (Missy) Swan of Jim Falls; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren (including one that is his namesake), and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Dennis (Clarice) Swan of Fond du Lac; brother-in-law, Willie Sarauer of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Mathilda and Albert Walters; granddaughters, Sandy Swan, Tonya Bauch and Sha Le Phelps; son-in-law, Jeff Zillges; siblings, Cecil Jr., Roland and Duane Swan, Marcelline Popple, Eileen Richter and Margery Sarauer.
