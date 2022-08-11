Anderson, Ron 13x19.jpg

Ronald M. Anderson, 77, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at home under the care of Mayo Hospice on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Ron was born on May 31, 1945, in Hornell, NY. He was adopted by Malcolm and Louise (Aasrud) Anderson. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in the class of 1964. Ron attended CVTC, graduating with associate degrees in electronics and data processing. He joined the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department in 1969, serving in many different roles, retiring as the County Sheriff in 1999.

