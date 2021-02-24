Ronald Leroy Anderson died February 21, 2021 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He was born in Clear Lake, WI on November 6th, 1941 to Quentin W. Anderson and Mardell (Tulgren) Anderson.
Ronald went through school in Clear Lake, WI. He then graduated from the Wisconsin State University of River Falls, WI with a bachelor’s degree in English in 1964. He taught on an intern scholarship at River Falls from 1967 to 1968 to earn a master’s degree in 1974. Prior to River Falls, he was an educator in New Richmond, WI from 1964 to 1967, and was part of the English Department at Grant High School in Fox Lake, IL. He then taught at Eau Claire Memorial High School from 1969 to 1973. Lastly, he instructed at Eau Claire North High School from 1973 to 1999, when he retired.
Ron was preceded in death by his father Quentin and his daughter Dawn (Tschida) Cockrell. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Anderson; his mother, Mardell Anderson; his younger sister, Stacia (Anderson) Koerper (John) of Clear Lake, WI; and children, Shawn Q. Anderson (Jennifer), Michelle (Anderson) Schick (Scott) and Ronald Tschida, of Eau Claire, WI. Ron also had two sons from an earlier marriage, Tad Pittman (Kelly) and Tracy Anderson Pittman (Paula) of Turtle Lake, WI.
Ron is survived by his grandchildren, Cody Smith, 30, Cole Anderson, 28, (Alexandra), Jordan Anderson, 20, Casandra Schick, 19 and Jessica Schick, 17, of Eau Claire, WI; McKayla Pittman, 12 and Mylee Pittman, 11, of Turtle Lake, WI; and Tristan Pittman, 19, and Jayna Pittman, 17, of Minnesota, WI. Ron is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Maisie Anderson, 3, and Quentin Anderson, 2, of Eau Claire, WI.
Ron was a member of the Pinehurst Lutheran church for many years and taught Sunday school. Ron knew the Bible well and had read the New Testament; he believed in Jesus as his savior. Many times, he considered St. Paul to be the greatest Christian writer of all time.
Ron requested a family ceremony to be held privately. There will be no formal services. Friends and family can leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.