Ronald S. Arneson, 72, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28 at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
He was born November 10, 1946 in Eau Claire, the son of the late Sam & Mary (Dixon) Arneson.
Ron spent his young adulthood establishing his construction business, Ron Arneson Custom Building, where his design and construction ability was featured by the Parade of Homes in the Chippewa Valley in the late 80s. He went on to own and operate Arneson Bookkeeping with his wife, Alice, for almost 40 years. Ron loved the outdoors and over the years had a hobby farm with chickens, rabbits and geese. He loved camping, fishing year-round, hunting, vegetable gardening, grilling out and entertaining his family and friends. He loved being surrounded by family, and adored his grandchildren. He loved being a Grandpa and focused his time around family and spoiling his grandkids as much as he could. He and Grandma dedicated their weekends to them and made each of them feel as special as they truly were.
Ron is survived by his step-children, Tim (Sue) Frederick, Max Frederick, David (Sue) Frederick, Tammy (Jeff) Doolittle and Michelle (Ahmed) Helaal; daughter Michelle Pavek-Saegrov; his grandchildren, Kyle (Ashley) Frederick, Kirsten (Jesse) Jaskowski, Daniel and Emma Doolittle, Bret (Ashly) and Zachary (Nikki), Mitchell and Michael Arntz; several great-grandchildren; his sister, Beverly (Larry) Broin of New Rockford, N.D.; step-brother Dennis Zingshiem; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Lily.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, with Pastor Mark Schwinn officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.