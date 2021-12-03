Ronald D. Balow, age 90, a resident of The Holmstad in Batavia for the last 19 years and formerly a longtime resident of Wheaton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 29, 2021. He was born June 6, 1931 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the youngest of nine children born to Alfred & Jessie Balow.
Ron served in the US Army from 1952-1954 stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, LoAnn, at the First Lutheran Church of Eau Claire on May 22, 1954. They were married for 56 years until LoAnn’s death in 2010.
Ron spent his over 34 year career at the C&NW Railroad, retired in 1989 as a senior vice president. His job took his family from Eau Claire to Minneapolis/St. Paul to Chicago, then to Denver and back to Chicago.
Ron was always a member of a church choir for 30 years at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wheaton, then Glen Ellyn Covenant Church and finally the Holmstad.
He was an avid and lifelong Green Bay Packer fan.
In addition to being a faithful husband to LoAnn, Ron was the devoted father of Sharon (John) Grey of Wheaton and Daniel (Carol) Balow of Wheaton. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Stephen (Susan) Grey of Ada, MI, Jonathan (Valerie) Grey of Plainfield, IL, Benjamin (Whitley) Grey of WInfield, IL, Elizabeth (Kevin) Dedoe of Middleville, MI, David (Hannah) Balow of Wheaton, IL, Timothy (Wendy) Balow of Minneapolis, MN, and Mary Balow of Wheaton, IL. He was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife LoAnn Balow, his parents, all of his eight siblings, as well as his second wife, Mary Holmes.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. — 10:00 a.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St. in Wheaton, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Wheaton Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Benevolent Care Fund at The Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia, IL 60510.
