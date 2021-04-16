Ronald D. Beguhn Sr., age 93 of Kenosha passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.
Loving husband of Ardeth (nee: Johnson); cherished father of Ronald G. (Linda) Jr. and Cindy (Daniel) Riley-Grice.
A memorial service celebrating Ron’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest in the West Akers Church Cemetery, Dunn County
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
William J. Althaus, Associate
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)