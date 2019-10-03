Ron E. Bleskachek, Jr., 63, of Eau Claire died peacefully at his home, when his heart beat for the last time, on Wednesday, October 2.
Ron was born on June 10, 1956 to Ronald and Patricia (Bleske) in Virginia Beach, Va. He graduated with the class of 1974 from McDonell High School. Ron was the oldest of 9 kids. He was a wonderful big brother, loving son & amazing dad. We are all so proud of him as his life is an amazing testimony of redemption and God’s grace. Coming off the streets of Milwaukee and making something better of his life these last 16 years. There was never a job too big or too small for him to want to pitch in and help. We all worried he was working too hard, maybe he was, but who could stop him?
He loved his family and never missed a gathering! His 2 grandchildren, Dylan & Evelyn, were the apples of his eye! When they were around, he would light up like the morning sun.
When he was a young man with a paper route, never did he let a dog go by without a pat on the head. We will miss you “weather-man-Ron.” We know the weather is perfect in Heaven and say “Hi” to Lynn for us.
Ron is survived by his parents, Ronald and Patricia of Chippewa Falls; sons, Brandon and his two children, Dylan and Evelyn, of Eau Claire, and Troy, of Milwaukee; five sisters, Julie Bleskachek of Rochester, Minn., Laura (Tom) Bitney of Chippewa Falls, Amy (John) Kramschuster of Gray, Maine, Jennifer (Ken) Anderson of Chippewa Falls and Sarah (Russ) Ruf of Tilden; and two brothers, Roger (Rachel) Bleskachek of Eau Claire and David (Susie) Bleskachek of Chippewa Falls.
Ronald was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Bleskachek.
A funeral mass will be held at noon on Monday, October 7 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 810 Pearl St. Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the mass at the church. Msgr. Michael Gorman will be officiating. Interment will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, town of Tilden, Chippewa County.
In lieu of flowers, donations for the funeral would be appreciated: 18328 145th Avenue, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.