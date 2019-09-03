Ronald Brown

RONALD JAMES BROWN
Ron Brown, age 74, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Mayo Medical Center, Eau Claire, WI. Ron was born April 19, 1945, in Eau Claire County, WI to Ellen Louise Brown. He spent the majority of his life in Eau Claire touching the lives of many people throughout the community with his infectious smile, sense of humor and friendship.
Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen. Ron moved to Marston Home in March 1982. He spent the next 36 years living in this home with many wonderful friends and care providers. Due to a decline in his health, Ron then moved to Northwest Pathways to Independence in November 2018. Those who helped Ron throughout his life were very caring and supportive. Ron’s love of baseball continued throughout his life. He would always ask for baseball cards, books and magazines from anyone he met. His excitement and happiness when someone gave him a baseball card was contagious.
He started working at Reach, Inc. on April 1, 1982. The time he spent with his friends and making money so he could buy baseball cards was very important to him. After 25 years, he retired in August 2007 and began attending Helen’s House enjoying many activities and community events. Those who were a part of Ron’s life would like to thank the people at Marston Home, Northwest Pathways to Independence; Reach, Inc.; Helen’s House and The Arc Eau Claire, Inc. for their care and support of Ron.
Ron is survived by many friends and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of working with him and being part of his life. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, September 5, 2019, with a luncheon to follow at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI. A visitation will be held beginning at 11:00 am. Pastor David Irgens will be officiating.
