Ronald (Ron) D. Cramer, 68, unexpectedly passed away on September 13, 2022. Ron was born on September 12, 1954, to Morris and Erma (Tompkins) Cramer in Eau Claire, WI. Growing up, Ron was an avid athlete and met many of his lifelong friends while competing in baseball and basketball. It was through his involvement in Sr. Babe Ruth baseball that Ron met the love of his life, Cheryl. Ron graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1973. After graduation, he enrolled at Chippewa Valley Technical College, where he earned a degree in Machine Tool. Shortly after earning his degree, he began working for Uniroyal Tire. In 1975, Ron began his career with Eau Claire County as a Deputy Sheriff.
Ron married Cheryl on September 25, 1976, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Throughout their 47 years of marriage, Ron and Cheryl adopted five dogs (Snowball, Hope, Sneakers, Sable, and Bella) who were loved and treated as their children. Ron’s family and friends were always his top priority, and he played an instrumental role in raising his many nieces and nephews. Ron always looked forward to spending time on the lake with friends or grabbing a morning coffee with his buddies. He was a natural social butterfly and could usually be caught chatting with a community member or an old friend at the grocery store.
Ron was known for his ability to crack a joke, integrity, humility, and love for life. He was always willing to put others needs above his own and do whatever he possibly could to help others. He was known to drop everything to help family and friends in times of need, even if he had to make personal sacrifices to do so. Ron was very active not only in community events, but with personal hobbies as well. He enjoyed all sports, babysitting dogs, and working on anything that has a motor. Ron’s love for cars was unparalleled. He would usually unwind by laying back in his recliner scrolling through vehicles for sale, or by taking a cruise with Cheryl in their convertible.
During his tenure, Ron held many positions with Eau Claire County. Since 1975, he has held the titles of: Jailer, Patrolman, Civil Process Server, Investigator, Supervisor of the West Central Drug Task Force, and County Sheriff. In 1996, Ron, a write-in candidate, was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County. Ron had a very extensive and impressive career as the Eau Claire County Sheriff. In 1999, he was selected to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. After three-months of intensive training he graduated from the FBI National Academy. Ron served on many committees during his time as Sheriff and had the honor of serving as the President of the Badger State Sheriff’s Association. Ron cherished his job, colleagues, and community. He always went above and beyond to serve Eau Claire County and his constituents. Ron enjoyed engaging in conversations with people of all viewpoints. He was willing to listen and give a voice to those who had different opinions than him.
Ron was passionate about anything he put his mind to, and looked forward to any event he could participate in. Ron joined the Masonic Temple because of his dad and earned the rank of 32nd degree of Freemasonry and was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (now Sprit Lutheran). Ron also spent many years involved in the D.A.R.E. program and enjoyed driving the D.A.R.E. car in local parades with Cheryl and his nieces and nephews. During the holidays Ron would kick of the season by volunteering with Kids N’ Cops. Kids N’ Cops allowed him to create bonds with underprivileged kids and bring holiday spirit to kids in need. Ron also had a blast participating in Cop-on-a-Rooftop events across Eau Claire and would take any opportunity to celebrate with the community. Ron loved his job and embraced representing the County even in the toughest times. He also loved his colleagues and loved connecting and creating meaningful relationships with everyone in the courthouse.
Ron is survived by his wife, Cheryl Cramer; brothers, Roger (Terri) Cramer and David (Cindy) Cramer; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Monika Merrick; nieces and nephews, Cassi Cramer, Tyler Hanson, Tammy Greisen, Ryan Warren, Jaime Ross, Kelly Cramer, Joshua Merrick, Alicia Cleveland, Stephanie Snyder, and Donald Snyder; aunts and uncles; numerous cousins; many friends; and the law enforcement community.
Ron is proceeded in death by his parents, Morris and Erma Cramer; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vera and Donald Merrick; sister, Bonnie Warren; sister-in-law, Jane Snyder; grandparents, Minnie and George Cramer, and Wesley and Florence Tompkins; and beloved dogs, Snowball, Hope, Sneakers, Sable, and Bella.
In lieu of flowers and donations, memorials can be sent to Bob’s House for Dogs or to the Eau Claire Community Foundation – The Carson Park Baseball Stadium Renovation Fund.
Funeral Services for family, close friends, and law enforcement will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Public visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. There will be no public visitation on Tuesday. Private burial will be held later.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.