Ronald (Ron) D. Cramer, 68, unexpectedly passed away on September 13, 2022. Ron was born on September 12, 1954, to Morris and Erma (Tompkins) Cramer in Eau Claire, WI. Growing up, Ron was an avid athlete and met many of his lifelong friends while competing in baseball and basketball. It was through his involvement in Sr. Babe Ruth baseball that Ron met the love of his life, Cheryl. Ron graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1973. After graduation, he enrolled at Chippewa Valley Technical College, where he earned a degree in Machine Tool. Shortly after earning his degree, he began working for Uniroyal Tire. In 1975, Ron began his career with Eau Claire County as a Deputy Sheriff.

Ron married Cheryl on September 25, 1976, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Throughout their 47 years of marriage, Ron and Cheryl adopted five dogs (Snowball, Hope, Sneakers, Sable, and Bella) who were loved and treated as their children. Ron’s family and friends were always his top priority, and he played an instrumental role in raising his many nieces and nephews. Ron always looked forward to spending time on the lake with friends or grabbing a morning coffee with his buddies. He was a natural social butterfly and could usually be caught chatting with a community member or an old friend at the grocery store.

Recommended for you