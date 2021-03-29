Ronald Czubakowski, 73 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born February 19, 1948 to Steven and Ann (Majkowicz) Czubakowski. Ron was born in Chicago, Illinois and soon after the family made their way to relocate and live on the farm in Thorp, WI.
Ron grew up on the farm and attended Pineland Elementary not far from home. He was on a basketball team in high school which he enjoyed a lot. After graduating from Thorp High School, he worked several different jobs. He worked for neighbor doing farming, a feed mill and a cheese factory; he did masonry work and some other jobs before going to Teachers College in Medford. He was drafted into the Army during his second year of college. Ron was on Burial Detail while in the States and later became a clerk when stationed in Germany. While in Germany, Ron had many travels and enjoyed it very much.
After the service, Ron worked a few odd jobs and then moved with a neighbor down to Louisiana where he would deliver furniture and install window coverings. He later moved to Houston where he became a Window Covering Specialist for Custom Drapery.
While living in Texas, he visited home in Thorp, WI for the holidays and met Theresa on a blind date for New Year’s Eve in 1977. Ron and Theresa fell in love and would continue to call each other and write letters daily. On special holidays they would take a plane and fly to be with each other as often as they could.
They were married on Oct. 20, 1979 in Elk Mound, WI. After the wedding, Theresa would move to Houston, TX with Ron and soon after make their home in Denham Springs, LA. They had two beautiful children while living there. Jennifer and Tommy were diagnosed with a rare liver disorder and would need specialty hospitals and clinics.
In 1988, they made the move back home to Wisconsin to have the support of their families. There were so many clinic appointments and hospitalizations which made it impossible for Ron to be far from home, so Ron mowed lawns and did snow blowing for the elderly and would visit with them. He loved helping people. Ron’s wife Theresa developed some significant health conditions limiting her balance so he became the person who cared for their needs every day. He became Mr. Mom and did so much for his family. Ron was such a loving, and devoted husband and dad. Their son Tommy died at the age of 25 due to an infection that caused severe high levels of ammonia that there was no cure for.
Their daughter, Jennifer met and married Ben in 2011. They too, would suffer the loss of their baby son due to complications before his birth. Ron and Theresa knew the pain of grief and were there to help Jen and Ben through their loss.
In the last two years, Ron’s health became challenging. He always fought through it and we worked through it together as a family. Ron was our “Rock” and he shall be missed so much.
We celebrated his 73rd birthday just one week before he took ill and would be hospitalized in ICU with a serious level of C02 due to bronchitis and pneumonia. Within one week, he improved enough to be sent to rehab at Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls. He was beginning to show improvement after two weeks and was anticipating going home. Ron’s wife’s family video messaged him Sunday, March 21 and that brought a smile to his face. That evening after speaking with the nurse just an hour before, he took his final two breaths and passed peacefully at 10:50 pm.
Ron was a very compassionate, dedicated, and loving husband and father and a good friend to many. He had a heart of gold and had a great sense of humor. We all love Ron so deeply and the grief we feel hurts so deeply. It’s important that we focus on the good times in Ron’s life. He would want that for his family and those he loved. Ron would want us to celebrate his life after the tears have flowed and that all the good that he was continues on. Ron left with so much love in his heart, let’s feel that love in our hearts too. Ron was our hero and we miss him so much.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Theresa of Eau Claire, WI: his daughter, Jennifer whom he adored (Ben) Eau Claire, WI He is further survived by his brothers and sisters, Larry (Kathy) Czubakowski Sussex, WI, Eugene (Brenda) Czubakowski, Thorp, WI Jerry (Lori) Czubakowski, Stanley, WI Diane (Jeff) Fryza, Stanley, WI Darlene (Keith) Accola, Mondovi, WI. Sister-in-law Sr. Karen Streveler St. Bens Monastery, St. Joseph, MN and Brother-in-law Ronald Streveler, Elk Mound, WI He has many loving nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces and a great great nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Ann Czubakowski, his older brother, Richard Czubakowski, his son, Tommy Czubakowski, grandbaby, CJ and his brother in-law Doug Streveler.
Due to the Pandemic attendance at the church for the service will be limited. A private family service will take place at a later date. To view the service, here is the link provided. https://youtu.be/GEXqdwwpnUk Ronald will be buried with military honors next to his son, Tommy and grandson, CJ. At St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Elk Mound, WI. On Tuesday, March 30, 2021 immediately following the church service. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
