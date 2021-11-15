CADOTT – Ronald Joseph Hager, 84, of Cadott passed away peacefully on Friday, November 12th, 2021 at his home.
Ron was born on April 18, 1937 to Paul and Doris (Billard) Hager in Bloomer. The family moved to the town of Sigel in Cadott in 1940. Ron attended St. Joseph parochial school and graduated from Cadott High School in 1955, where he played high school sports.
Ron entered the U.S. Air Force in 1955. He was stationed at Randolph Air Force in San Antonio, Texas for two years; this was the base pilots were trained to release nuclear bombs from B-52s. At Randolph Air Force Base, Ron received a top-secret clearance in special weapons. From there Ron was sent to Korea on Christmas Morning 1957 via Wake Island, Midway Island and Japan. He was assigned to the 314th Air Division of Intelligence in Korea. The Air Force taught him many lessons in life. He was proud to serve his country and felt it was his duty.
Ron married Shirley Parrish on February 3, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Church in Eau Claire. Ron and Shirley moved to the town of Arthur in 1963, where they built a successful and beautiful dairy farm and happily raised their family until Shirley’s passing in 2005. They were members of St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Drywood, Wis., where Ron was a past parish council president.
Ron was a dairy farmer during the day and worked nights for the State of Wisconsin at the Northern Center for Developmentally Disabled Adults for 30 years. He was also part owner of Crescent Bar and Store for 12 years. R.J. was one of the four original friends who started the Chippewa Valley Music Festivals in Cadott in 1986. He was also one of the original investors of Ace Ethanol in Stanley, Fox River Valley Ethanol in Oshkosh and Sebastian Resorts in St. Augustine, Fla.
In his retirement years R.J. loved to raise black angus beef. He was a lifelong farmer, caretaker of the land and loved tending to his herd.
R.J. loved a good polka, old-time country music and a good homemade meal. He was an avid reader, lifelong learner and sports aficionado. Ron loved the game, even when his Wisconsin sports teams did not have much to cheer about. Ron had a great love of life. He loved visiting with his many friends and family for hours on end and enjoyed talking farming, sports and politics. He loved to mow his beautiful, manicured lawn, had a green thumb with his flower beds and enjoyed collecting John Deere Tractors and Gators.
He enjoyed many travels throughout his life, especially to the Dakotas, Upper Michigan, Texas, Florida, Hawaii, Southwest United States, Washington D.C., Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico. He enjoyed fishing in northern Wisconsin, Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico and Hawaii.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Doris; his wife, Shirley; and painful and untimely death of his son, Curtis, and brother, Roger.
He is survived by three daughters, Kelley (Bruce) of Cadott, Marritta ‘Teta’ (Eric) Hager-Dummer of Madison and Heidi (Jim) of Cadott; grandchildren, Deidra (Luke) Rykal of Chippewa Falls, John (Miranda) Peterlik, Edgar and Desiree (Abe) Henricks of Colfax, Christopher (Molly) Peterlik of Chippewa Falls and Celsey (TJ) Soine of Coon Rapids, Minn; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Nolan, Holden, Trace, Ross, Tatum, Paisley, Camden, Briggs and Hayden; sister-in-law, Anna Hager of Cadott; and nieces and nephews, Cindy (Will) Cole, Kevin (Diane), Stacy (Scott) Greenwood and Nathan (Jess) and their families. He is also survived by his special friend, Pat Smoczyk; her family and friends; and his good friends, Dave, Bud, Joe, Mike and Lee.
He will be greatly missed. The world is a better place for your presence.
A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott. A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Parish in Drywood with Father Eric Linzmaier officiating. Interment with full military honors will be held at the Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott.
The family would like to thank Dad’s primary care provider, Brad Schauer; Dr. James Iwarkari; the staff at the Mayo Clinics in Rochester, Minn. and Eau Claire; and Mayo Clinic Hospice. Our hearts break in losing you.