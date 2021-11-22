Ronald Paul Harper was born on November 14, 1943, and died on November 12, 2021. He was raised by his loving parents Jim and Vada Harper in Menominee, Wisconsin and graduated from Menominee high school in 1962. In 1966, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin River Falls with a degree in mathematics and English.
Ron married Kathleen O’Mera and they both taught English (next door to each other) at Eleva-Strum Central high school for 35 years. He retired from teaching in 2000. Ron had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and enjoyed continuing his education at the universities of Madison, Eau Claire, and Stout. His interests were wide and varied; he loved theatre, music, and the arts. Over his teaching career he coached three act and one act plays, worked with forensics and coached the Academic Decathlon team, taking them to regional finals many times. Ron wrote exquisite poetry and was in the process of writing a children’s book. He also wrote (and was published) curriculum for the state of Wisconsin.
Ron was also a deep lover of nature and was an avid hunter of ducks, deer, and pheasants with golden retrievers who were always by his side. In later life he moved from being a hunter to being a nature observer. He loved his land and all the “critters” that live there. Being at the Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club was an important part of Ron’s life, he served on the board of directors for 40 years and was club secretary for many years. He was an excellent trap-shooter and won many high gun trophies over the years. His team won the league championship this year and he was so proud of that. He cherished the times after shooting, of gathering at the table with good friends. One job that Ron enjoyed was working the football clock at Eleva-Strum Central which he did for over 50 years. He will be remembered for his intelligence, wit, empathy, and kindness. He was an extraordinary man.
Ron is survived by his wife, Kathleen Harper; sisters-in-law, Rachel O’Mera, Edith Radtke, Nola Kovacik, Danne O’Mera, and Ruth O’Mera; brothers-in-law, Jim Larsen, George Radtke and Darryl Kovacik; loving nieces and nephews; along with many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don Harper; and sister, Audrey Harper Anderson Quilling; his mother-in-law, Lola O’Mera; father-in-law, John O’Mera; and sister-in-law, Mary Larsen; and brothers-in-law, Douglas O’Mera and Jack O’Mera.
A Celebration of Life and love will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 1-4 pm at the Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club, 801 Schoettl Ave., Eau Claire, WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.