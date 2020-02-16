Ronald G. Herrick, 58, of Eau Claire, died at home in his sleep February 7, 2020.
Ronald George Herrick, son of Richard “Dick” and Lois (Reynen) Herrick was born Oct. 21, 1961, in Eau Claire. He grew up on Tower Road in Seymour Twp, rural Eau Claire. He attended Black Elementary School and graduated in 1980 from North High School.
Ron married Laura Jackson in 1986 and to this union their son Jeremiah was born. While married he lived in Eau Claire and after his divorce Ron moved back to his childhood home and present home on Tower Road.
For many years Ron worked in masonry for Andy’s Custom Concrete. He then worked as a self employed carpenter until ill health forced his retirement.
Ron was a hard worker and was a true craftsman, he lived by the saying, “do it right the first time or don’t do it at all.” Ron kept to himself and was quite reserved but did enjoy the camaraderie with the annual hunting group. He loved fishing and hunting, reading, listening to classic rock over the years, and watching the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Ron was a loving father to Jeremiah “Chuck” Herrick (Alexis Price) of Eau Claire; and grandpa to his 2 grandsons, Quenten and Clayten Herrick; brother to Richard “Rocky” (Marie) Herrick of Fall Creek. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.