Ronald Hunter

Ronald “Ron” Allen Hunter, age 68, beloved husband, father, “Papa”, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire, WI.
Ron was the fifth child and youngest son of Alice and Walter Hunter and graduated from Durand High School. On October 1, 1983, Ron was united in marriage to Diane Therese (Bien) Hunter and they began their lives together by making their home in Eagan, MN, where they lived for 13 years and started their family.
Ron worked 29 years for the US Postal Service; initially, in Eagan, MN., then later in Eau Claire, WI where, in 1996, Ron and Diane moved their family so that their children could be closer to their grandparents.
Ron found great joy over the years watching his children grow up and get married. He had many passions including reading, golfing, watching his kids play sports over the years, doing crossword puzzles, trivia, traveling in the fall season and working in partnership with Diane to tend to their beautiful backyard and garden. Ron was a big sports enthusiast, was a referee, was in the US Army Reserve, and was a volunteer fire fighter for the Durand Fire Department. Additionally, Ron was a graduate of UW-Eau Claire and co-owned a business in Durand, WI. Ron had a conversational gift. He could strike up a conversation with anybody and was always the first to offer a helping hand to anyone he met. Ron had an extraordinary intellect and memory. He was also known for his quick wit, ability to pull pranks on his friends and family, and had a great sense of humor.
In the last fourteen years, Ron and Diane found themselves blessed with three children and six grandchildren and they brought Ron such great joy. One of Ron’s favorite pastimes in retirement was caring for and nurturing the development of his beautiful children and grandchildren. Ron had a natural way with children and a “jolly” voice and smile that made him “a magnet” for them. He spent hours reading to them and taught the younger children how to put puzzles together. Raising his own children and playing with his grandchildren put a “twinkle in his eye”, because he delighted in it so much. Ron enjoyed a variety of music including some of his favorite artists like Andrea Bocelli, Gaither’s gospel music, John Denver and more.
Ron is survived by his wife, Diane (Bien) Hunter, three children, Brittany (Sean) Malone, Mackenzie (Jed) Stutzman, and Isaac (Hallie) Hunter; Six grandchildren: Kietra and Oliver Malone; Bryant, Lennyn, and Holland Jo Hunter; Kennedy Stutzman. His siblings: Lyle (Dawn) Hunter, Duane (Mary) Hunter, Mike Hunter and Cherie Shaw, Karen Hunter and Carol Hunter. Ron also has many nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Walter Hunter; his brother Gerald (Jerry) “Beef” Hunter.
The family has requested that memorials be directed to Joshua Frase Foundation https://www.joshuafrase.org/ or Will-Cure https://www.will-cure.org/ .
The family wishes to thank the compassionate care team at Mayo Health System for the love and care shown to Ron and the family.