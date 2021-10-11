Ronald Forrest Johns, age 72, of Eau Claire, passed away on Friday, October 1 at Prairie Point Rehab in Altoona.
Ron was born December 18th, 1948 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin to Willard and Joyce (Zentner) Johns. Ron graduated from Rhinelander Union High School in 1968. Ron was married to the love of his life, Kathleen Melton, on September 12th, 1970 in Rhinelander. They celebrated 51 years and raised two children. Ron loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, NASCAR racing and bowling. Ron was also a charter member of the Pine Lake Volunteer Fire Department in Rhinelander. He was very proud to be a fireman.
Ron worked 18 years with St Regis Paper Company of Rhinelander and left when the pulp mill was shut down and went east to Milford, New Jersey with the James River Corporation, then returning to Wisconsin. Ron and Kathy moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Ron worked to the end of career for Western Dairyland EOC Inc as a loan writer for Home Rehab and lead abatement program for low-income housing.
Ron is survived by his wife, Kathy, of 51 years; children, Marcy Johns (Tom Buros) and Matthew Johns (Tina Beranek); granddaughter, Matisen Johns; brothers, Larry (Rita) Mahner and Robert Lundberg of Rhinelander; sisters-in-law, Karen Statezny, Cindy Melton, Anna (Chris) Rhode and Cheryl (Rocky) Piasecki; and brother-in-law, Jim Melton. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce and Robert Lundberg; in-laws, Leo and Maxine Melton; one brother, George Mahner; and two brothers-in-law, Charles and Larry Melton.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
