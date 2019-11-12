Ronald “Ron” Mark Koranda, 51, of Altoona, WI, formerly of Tomah, WI, passed away November 9, 2019. Ron was born September 30, 1968, to Albert and Rose Mary (Hart) Koranda in Tomah, WI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 5-8 PM, with rosary beginning at 5:00, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Wednesday. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
