Ronald James Moore, 89 passed away on August 25, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. He was born on April 6, 1930, to Thomas and Linda Licht Moore. He attended one room schools in rural Boyd, Wisconsin. He also attended Catholic schools.
Ronald married Helen Dahlka in Boyd, Wisconsin on June 10, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic church.
In 1954 Ron and Helen moved to Conrath, Wisconsin where they managed and operated the Conrath Co-op Dairy, where Ron became a Wisconsin licensed cheese grader.
In 1964, Ron went to work for a local construction company and mobile home dealer in Ladysmith. While employed there he became a licensed plumber.
In 1974 he and his wife Helen purchased a local mobile home dealership in Ladysmith and renamed it American Mobile Home Sales. Along with Helen, son Dick and son in law Don Barker, they operated it until 1995 when they sold it to their son Dick and his wife Tammy. Then Ron became a licensed insurance agent.
In 1988 Ron was elected to the Ladysmith City Council, serving two terms. In 1992 he was elected Mayor of Ladysmith, serving four terms. He served as Mayor from the beginning to the closure of the Flambeau Mine in Rusk County making many trips to Madison, making sure the City, County, and Townships got all the mining tax revenue they could possibly get. While serving as Mayor he represented Ladysmith on many different projects such as, The Wisconsin League of Municipalities serving 3 terms on the legislative committees, Governors Conference on Tourism, representative to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Northwest Regional Planning Commission, Northwest Business Development Corporation, serving one term as chairman, Board of Directors for Mount Senario College.
Ron served with the Ladysmith Lions for 40 years with three terms as president, two terms as secretary, and three terms as Lions Zone Chairman. Ron received the International Presidents Achievements award and the Melvin Jones Fellowship award, being the highest award bestowed upon a Lions member. He served 40 years with the Knights of Columbus, 18 years with the local Chamber of commerce serving many terms as president and director.
He is survived by 2 sons and 3 daughters. Darlene Root (Craig) of Naples, Florida, Barbara Barker (Donald) of Ladysmith, John (Andrea) of Tony, Richard (Tammy) of Ladysmith and Cynthia of Chetek.
Brothers Thomas of Pewaukee, Donald of Menomonee Falls, Charles of Stanley, Sister Donna Hagenson of Stanley, and his wife and best friend Helen, 11 grand children and 26 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, son Ronald Jr. one brother in infancy, brother Robert and sisters Pat and Alice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church in Ladysmith with Fr. Dave Oberts officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 29, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church where a Scripture Service will begin at 7:00 PM. There will also be an hour of visitation from 10:00 AM until service time on Friday at the church. Burial will follow at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon. Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.