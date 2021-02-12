Ronald Everette Morley died on Monday, February 8, 2021 surrounded by his family at home. Ronald was born on March 15, 1931 to Lawrence and Gertrude (Wangen) Morley.
He married his wife of 69 years, Ruth Alice Morley (Peterson), on January 19, 1952. He got his education in Sacramento at a 2-year junior college. Ronald also served in the Air Force for 4 years. He worked as a beef deboner at Armour in Eau Claire for 33 years.
Ronald enjoyed hunting, gardening (especially blueberries), reading and building around his home. He could fix just about anything himself. Ronald also liked to roller skate, do woodworking projects and had an interest in genealogy and his family history. He liked to travel and particularly enjoyed his time in Norway and Hawaii as well as other family trips.
He is survived by his wife: Ruth; children: Renee Hill, Thomas (Karen) Morley, Kevin Morley, William (James) Morley and Deanne Morley; siblings: Patricia (Hu) Sanders-Kent, Arthur (Vicki) Peuse, Jerome (Barbara) Peuse; brother-in-law: Gerald Struck; sister-in-law: Delores Morley (Dodie); grandchildren: Jonathan Morley, Jesse Morley, Jessica Hill, Matthew Hill and Nicole Morley; and many nieces and nephews.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence and Gertrude Morley; brothers: Raymond, Richard and infant brother Phillip Peuse; sisters: Doris Struck, Barbara Jansky, Darlene Peuse; and a daughter-in-law Lisa Morley.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Hospice, Chippewa Manor and all of the doctors and nurses at Mayo.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 EastRidge Center, Eau Claire 54701 with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior at the church. Livestreaming of Ron’s service will be at www.saving-gracechurch.com/live-stream-tv .
In lieu of flowers the family would ask for memorials to be made to Saving Grace Lutheran Church.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.stokesprockandmudt.com.