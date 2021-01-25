Ronald “Ron” Roy Muszynski, age 85, of Elk Mound, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire.
Ron was born April 27, 1935, in Pleasant Valley, WI, to the late Joseph and Emma (Greening) Muszynski. He graduated from Elk Mound High School. Ron entered the US Marine Corps and was honorably discharged. He married Marlys Smestuen on April 20, 1963, at Hay River Lutheran Church. Ron worked as a mechanic at Kadinger’s Salvage. He enjoyed cycling and four wheeling with his grandson, helping his daughter with her horses, and working on cars, especially Chrysler cars.
Survivors include his wife, Marlys; children, Scott (Jackie), Diana (Kerry) Helgeson, and Christopher (Lynnette) all of Elk Mound; and grandson, Joseph Muszynski; and other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.
A walk thru visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 Railroad Ave, Colfax. A private Mass of Christian burial will take place at a later date. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Elk Mound.
To express online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com