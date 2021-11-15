Ronald L. Myers, age 80, of Lake Hallie passed peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021 with family by his side.
Ronald was born on Sept. 27, 1941 in Arcadia, Wis. to Wilfred F. Myers and Dorthy T. (Klonecki) Myers. He grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Ruth M. Nelson, in 1960. They united in marriage on June 13, 1964. This union brought forth three children, Christine, Steven and Sandra. In 1976 he moved his family to Lake City, Minn. to work as a turkey farm manager. In 1980 they moved to Mondovi so he could continue working as a farm manager until retirement, after giving 30 years of service. In his free time he enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.
Ronald is preceded in death by both his parents and his wife's parents; an infant brother, Joseph Myers; brother-in-law, Robert Nelson; and many aunts and uncles.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, Ruth M. ("what's your name") Myers; their three children, Christine, Steven (Michelle) and Sandra (Christopher) Makuck; their four grandchildren, Ashleigh (Eric) Partlow, Marissa Myers and Nathan and Kailey Makuck; their four great-grandchildren, Kaden, Sarah, Paige and Kyle Partlow; his siblings, MaryJane (David) Wolfe and Ken (Dottie) Myers; a sister-in-law, Iva (Vern) Fernholz; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Ronald will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. with visitation an hour before at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 7th St., Osseo. Pastor Elden Simonson will officiate the service. A private burial will be at a later date.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo is serving the family, (715) 597-3711.
