Ronald Peter Sime, 82, of rural Boyd, WI passed away Monday, September 20th, 2021 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital with family members by his side.
Ronald was born in the Town of Colburn on October 20, 1938 to George and Arla (Moore) Sime. He grew up in the Town of Colburn and went to the Huron Grade School then onto the Cornell High school, where he graduated in 1956.
Ronald Peter Sime was married to Carole Rae Johnson on April 30th, 1960 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Stanley, WI. After graduation Ronald went into the Army Reserves for a few years. Then he worked at the Cornell Paper mill and helped his brother Butch at the 2 stations he owned. Then in 1968 he took over the family farm with his wife until his retirement.
After his retirement, he enjoyed pumping gas at his brother Pat's station in Cornell then looked especially forward to the days he tended bar at Huron Tavern in his later years where he made an impression on everyone he met. Ronald enjoyed bartending, going fishing, playing cribbage with family and friends and going to Pat's station.
Ronald is survived by his sons Jeffrey (Carol Berger Morrison) (Tennessee) and Gregory (Thorp), daughter Rondi (Holcombe), grandchildren Dylan, Hayley (Tim), and Jacob. Step Great grandchildren Ezra and Jazlynn and baby great grandson due in December. Brothers Robert (Margaret), Larry (Helen), Russell (Nan), Mike (Alyce), and Pat (Ann) Sime, Sisters Karen (Richard Kimball), Kathie (Dennis Gingras), and Debra Sime. Sisters in law Ally Sime and Ann Sime. Brother in law Robert Johnson (Mary Beth) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by Carole, his loving wife of 56 years, his parents George and Arla Sime, brothers Butch and Charles, his father and mother in law Norm and Eunice Johnson, Sister and Brother in law Dorothy and William Stees.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at Big Drywood Lutheran Church 27095 120th Ave, Cadott, WI. with Pastor Lucy Schottelkorb officiating.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 10:00AM until the time of service Saturday morning at the Church.
Inurnment will be at the Yellow River Cemetery, Town of Colburn at 2:30PM on Saturday.
