Ronald L. Singerhouse, age 85, of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Leesburg, FL.
He was born August 16, 1936, in Menomonie, WI, to Hugo and Alice (Halstein) Singerhouse. He was raised in Menomonie and attended Dunn County Aggie.
Ron served in the Wisconsin National Guard and the U.S. Airforce. In 1958 he married Sonja Miller.
Ron worked as a bakery route salesman for 40 years, retiring in 1998. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling in his motorhome with his friend, Jean, until settling in Florida. He loved golf, Florida, NASCAR and the Packers.
Ron is survived by his son, Kurt (Kurt passed away Mar. 15, 2022); granddaughters, Jennifer and Kari, and grandson, Jason; great-granddaughters, Sienna and Teagen, and great-grandson Kyle; a sister, Doris, and a brother, Bob. He is also survived by his first and last love, Jean, and her family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Helen, Irene and Laura; his wife, Sonja; son, Michael, and daughter, Rhonda.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, Wisconsin, with Reverend Judy Kincaid officiating. Lunch will be served after the memorial service. Burial will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co., WI, with military honors performed by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.