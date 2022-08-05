Ronald L. Singerhouse, age 85, of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Leesburg, FL.

He was born August 16, 1936, in Menomonie, WI, to Hugo and Alice (Halstein) Singerhouse. He was raised in Menomonie and attended Dunn County Aggie.

