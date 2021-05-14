Ronald C. Skamser, a long time educator at both Memorial and North High School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin died Sunday, May 9 at Sacred Heart Hospital. He was 90 years old.
Born Oct. 22, 1930 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Clifford and Clarice (Mortenson) Skamser, Ronald soon developed a lifelong passion for music. Playing piano, he often performed publicly with his violin playing brother Lionel. He graduated from Memorial High School and went on to college earning a degree in education. Ronald taught music in the St. Paul, Minnesota area until he returned to Memorial High School as an English teacher. He later went on to teach English at North High School also in Eau Claire.
Ronald was introduced by his co-workers to his wife Kathy while she was a student teacher at Memorial. It was said that if he didn’t have to fix anything and she didn’t have to cook anything they would get along fine. And get along they did, for nearly 60 years. They were wed on December 27, 1961. Each with an interest in travel, they journeyed to four continents returning home with some souvenirs and many more stories.
In retirement Ronald continued to indulge himself in travel and love of music. When he would see his brother Lionel, Lionel would teasingly introduce Ronald as his “much older brother.” Ronald also enjoyed coffee on many mornings with a close group of retired friends.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Olson) Skamser of Eau Claire.
Ronald was preceded in death by his brother Lionel on August 8, 2004; his father Clifford on August 14, 1967 and his mother Clarice on July 13, 1991.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 16 at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire Wisconsin.
