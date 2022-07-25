Ronald J. Spaeth, age 84, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
He was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Menomonie, WI to Jacob and Estella (Creaser) Spaeth. He graduated from Durand High School in 1955 and UW Stout in 1959.
On May 12, 1956, Ronald married Karen Weber at Olsen’s Parsonage in Menomonie. They had four children, Sally, Steven, Jon and Amy.
They moved to Kewaunee, WI where he taught industrial arts, math, and drivers’ education. In 1963 they moved back to Menomonie purchasing a farm where he resided for the rest of his life. He loved to farm, his cattle, wood working, gardening, watching his crops grow and especially spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Karen, son Jon (Angie) Spaeth, and daughter Amy (Chris) Hillman; son-in-law Ed Harmon; grandchildren Katie (Wyman) Wittig, Steven (Tiffany) Harmon, Matthew (Lindsay) Harmon, Rachel, Jacob, Kaden, Ella Spaeth, Kailee, Taylor, Sam Hillman; seven great-grandchildren, Carter, Bryce, Mason, Drew Wittig, Eddy, Evelyn, Brooks Harmon; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Sally Harmon, son Steven Spaeth, brother Jacob Spaeth, and sister Phyllis Leach.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville with Pastor Mary Eide officiating. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in the Town of Dunn, Dunn Co. WI.