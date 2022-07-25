Ronald J. Spaeth, age 84, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.

He was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Menomonie, WI to Jacob and Estella (Creaser) Spaeth. He graduated from Durand High School in 1955 and UW Stout in 1959.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Spaeth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you