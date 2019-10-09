Ronald Spehle

Ronald J. Spehle, 78 of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Ron was born on July 23, 1941 to Joseph and Elnora (Campbell) Spehle in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1959. One of his first jobs was hauling black dirt. Ron married Nancy Hayden on April 5, 1975 in Eau Claire. He later worked as a mason and was a plural member of the Masonic Temple Lodge #112 in Eau Claire and Buffalo River Lodge #252 of Mondovi. Ron was first a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Brunswick and later worked as a full-time firefighter for the City of Eau Claire. In his later years, Ron worked for Ayers. Ron was a lifetime farmer and enjoyed the outdoors. He was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Ron was always ready to lend a hand or help with anything else that was needed. He always sang the song “The Auctioneer” like a professional. Ron has left his mark all over the community being a ready source of history, advice, stories, and a listening ear.
Ron is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Spehle of Eau Claire; children, Heather Spehle of Eau Claire and Ryan (Brianna) Spehle of Eau Claire; granddaughter, Riley Spehle; sister, Karen Bacik of Connecticut; and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Janet; and sister, Mary Ellen Zachman.
A funeral service will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Saving Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel with Masonic Ceremony at 6:45 pm by Lodge #112 and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will follow the service at Brunswick Cemetery.