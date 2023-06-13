Ronald D. Stellar, 73, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Friday, June 9, 2023 at his residence with his family by his side under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Ron was born September 24, 1949 in Arcadia, the son of Adolph and Bernice (Skreipietz) Stellar. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. He worked for Chippewa County where he was a diesel mechanic.

