Ronald M. “Harold” Turner, 42, of Elk Mound passed away November 26, 2019, at his home due to illness.
Ronald was born March 12, 1977, in Eau Claire. He was the son of James Turner and Bonnie (Shafer) Laak. He graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1995. He received his associate degree in Broadcasting from Brown College. After college he worked in radio for several years. He worked as a cab driver for Limo Cab, Mr. Cab, and lastly A-1. He enjoyed driving and getting acquainted with his customers. His hobbies were: hanging out with friends, cooking and watching the Green Bay Packers. He was also an avid rock music lover.
Ronald was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He encouraged his family and friends to reach their highest potential in their lives.
Ronald is survived by his wife Tiffany, and their daughter Shelby; son Riley Dupont from his first wife; brother Jason (Katherine) Turner of Rice Lake, WI; uncles Mike (Pam) Shafer, Dave (Charlotte) Shafer, Joe (Durene) Shafer; aunts, Ann Newman and Linda (Bruce) Baugher, and Rena Anderson other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Turner and Bonnie Laak, grandparents James and Ruby (Mills) Turner, Vernon and Marietta (Spores) Shafer, aunts Avanel Turner, Shirley Shafer; uncles Dennis, LeRoy, and Bruce Shafer.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories of Ronald at the Celebration of Life to be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home, 2222 London Road, Eau Claire. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friends and family may leave condolences online at www.smithfuneralec.com