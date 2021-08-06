Ronald Clarence Vander Wegen 7/24/33 — 7/30/21 of Altoona.
Dad, Grandpa and friend Ron passed away peacefully in the care of the amazing Mayo teams in Rochester and Eau Claire. He was preceded by his loving wife, Phyllis Joan and parents Doris and Clarence. He is survived by his sole sibling, Bryn and his children: Paul, Peter (Belinda), Sue, Mark (Kathy), Laura (Polly), and Matt (Tracy); 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and many, many good friends that he has laughed with over the years.
Ron graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1951. From there he pursued a certification in Tool Design at the Gale Institute in Minneapolis. During most of his 40 year career as a tool designer and engineer, he worked for National Presto Industries where he was a key player in helping to maintain the manufacturing tools and equipment used to produce military products early on and the famous small appliances in later years.
Ron was an avid basketball player and bowler. He also loved to play and watch softball, and at one point was considered a permanent “sub” on Paul’s team. Despite a speed deficiency, he was able to steal bases using crafty skills and deception. He also used his verbal prowess to rally the team and distract many opponents while still maintaining a high level of sportsmanship. When Dad wasn’t on the roster, he and Phyllis were a constant fan presence at the thousands of sporting events their children (and children’s friends) participated in in the Altoona/EC area.
He was a proud and successful deer hunter and for many years led a hunting camp of friends and family that harvested many deer from the north woods in Douglas and Eau Claire counties. After retirement, he spent a great many weekdays honing his fishing skills on Lake Hallie. He passed on his skills and abilities of fixing and building to all of his children who often went to him to borrow tools (some not returned) or for project how-to advice.
A Celebration of Life event will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway in Altoona. A 2:30 Eulogy will be followed by an opportunity to share your stories of Ron. Burial will be in the St. Luke’s Lutheran Cemetery, Foster.
In memory of Ron and Phyllis, and in lieu of flowers, their children ask friends and family to support some of their favorite organizations if possible: Feed My People, St. Francis Food Pantry and Community Table, Wisconsin Public Radio and Public TV, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Foster.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.