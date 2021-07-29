Ronald T. Wampler, 85, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home in Eau Claire, Wis.
Born Nov. 15, 1935 in Milwaukee to Grace and Marion Wampler, Ron graduated from Columbus High School in Marshfield, Wis. He then served in the Navy before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a bachelor of science degree.
Ron married Gerry Hughes on September 6, 1958. He served as Pepin County welfare director and then social services director in Dunn County prior to becoming county administrator for Dunn County. In 1977, Ron joined Eau Claire County as administrative coordinator. Following retirement from Eau Claire County in 1996, Ron was the first lay director of St. Francis Food Pantry.
Ron is survived by his wife Gerry of Eau Claire; their seven children, Dan (Lynn) Wampler of Des Moines, Iowa, Dee (Jim) Strauss of Missoula, Mont., Ron (Mary) Wampler of Eau Claire, Jim (Lori) Wampler of Eau Claire, Mary Jo (Bob) Anderson of Eau Claire, Bill Wampler of Menasha and John Wampler of Eau Claire; 23 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Barbara Niehaus of West Bend, Wis., Mary (Dan) Blackwood of Oshkosh, Wis., Karen (Jim) Herzberg of Columbus, Ohio, Kathy Schommer of Hudson, Wis. and Chris (Terry) Treutel of Portage, Wis.
Visitation will be Friday, July 30 beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m. at St. James The Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Health Care and Mayo Clinic Hospice for their wonderful care.
Donations in Ron’s memory can be made to the St. Francis Food Pantry.