Ronald E. Woodford, 79, passed away peacefully on October 9th, 2022, at home on his farm in Jim Falls surrounded by family after a long goodbye.

Ronnie was born on January 4, 1943, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Earl and Agnes (Anderson) Woodford. He grew up on the family farm in Jim Falls, attended Vance School, and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High in 1961. Ronnie married his high school sweetheart, Barb Crowley on February 22, 1964, and together they spent 58 years farming south of Jim Falls on his little piece of paradise raising three kids, three grandkids, and a menagerie of critters including his dairy and beef cattle, horses and sheep. After high school, he worked at the Falls Dairy cheese plant retiring after 13 years to live out his farming dream. Ronnie milked cows for 45 years and then “down-sized” to only his beef cattle, horses, and crops. His farm became a haven for geese, bird watchers, and his grandchildren. He was an avid hunter, unintentional conservationist, horseman, and craftsman, building his current home from logging timber to the beautiful woodwork within. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him for his many stories, cocky grin, and twinkle in his eye.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Woodford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you