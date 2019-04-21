Ronald Zwiefelhofer

Ronald J. Zwiefelhofer passed away surrounded by his family on April 15, 2019. He was born on August 11, 1936, to Ludwig and Hildegarde Zwiefelhofer. He married Kathleen Schwartz on June 6, 1959, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer and they were blessed with five children. Ronald’s family was the most important part of his life and spending time with them was his greatest happiness.
He loved to travel and took many hunting trips to Wyoming and to the cabin in northern Wisconsin. He enjoyed camping with his family and he and Kathleen took many trips in their motor home with their children and their families. He never missed a grandchild’s sporting event and was an avid Packers and Brewers fan.
Ronald was self-employed his whole career. He was a partner in the Ford implement dealership in Bloomer and later owned RZ Transport, a milk hauling business. He retired at the age of 59, and in retirement he enjoyed driving cars for Nielsen Ford.
He is survived by sons, Brent (Lisa) of Hudson, Brian (Leslie) of Bloomer; daughters, Rhonda (Rodney) Kunsman, Renee (Timothy) Mullen and Richelle (Timothy) Seibel, all of Bloomer; grandchildren, Karl (Michelle) Zwiefelhofer, Grace Zwiefelhofer, Megan (Jordan) LaBlanc, Zachary (Kylee) Zwiefelhofer, Ashley (Joshua) Eder, Nathan (Kayla) Mullen, Travis Mullen, and Aliya, Emma and Isabella Seibel; great-grandchildren, Paige LaBlanc, Nadia, Nolan and Ayven Eder, and Maya Mullen; sisters, Alice Karr and Joann Derks; sister-in-law, Kathleen Zwiefelhofer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; parents, Ludwig and Hildegarde; brothers, Wilbert, Ervin and Leon; and sisters, Verena, Alvira, Bernice, Marcella and Erma.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer with Fr. Victor Feltes celebrating. Burial will follow Mass at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. There will be no visitation Wednesday.
