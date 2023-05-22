WATHKE, Ronda photo.jpg

Ronda K. Wathke, 77, formerly of Augusta, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Care Partners –Stonewood in Eau Claire.

Ronda was born August 31, 1945, to Gordon and Ruth (Walker) Woodford. She grew up in the Augusta area, she was a member of 4-H, where she enjoyed sewing, canning, baking, photography and dairy. As a child Ronda found a love for card games. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1963. Ronda was married in 1967 to Rodney Wathke and in 1973 the couple adopted the joy of their life, their little boy Randy Ty. She raised and showed Quarter Horses and then later Miniature Horses. Along with this, she became a horse project leader in 4-H due to her love for youths. Ronda and Rodney later divorced in 1992.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronda Wathke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you