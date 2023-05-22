Ronda K. Wathke, 77, formerly of Augusta, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Care Partners –Stonewood in Eau Claire.
Ronda was born August 31, 1945, to Gordon and Ruth (Walker) Woodford. She grew up in the Augusta area, she was a member of 4-H, where she enjoyed sewing, canning, baking, photography and dairy. As a child Ronda found a love for card games. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1963. Ronda was married in 1967 to Rodney Wathke and in 1973 the couple adopted the joy of their life, their little boy Randy Ty. She raised and showed Quarter Horses and then later Miniature Horses. Along with this, she became a horse project leader in 4-H due to her love for youths. Ronda and Rodney later divorced in 1992.
Ronda lived in the Hammond area until 1994 when she relocated to Morton, Illinois, and lived there until 1998 where she was a C.N.A. She then moved to Dodgeville, WI, where she also worked as a C.N.A. Three years later she resided in the Menomonie area and returned to school and studied automated accounting.
Ronda loved sewing, so above and beyond making quilts for grandchildren, she began selling baby quilts to others. Ronda was always willing to lend a helping hand. She was very easy to talk to and always there to listen. She was a wonderful person who valued her friends and family greatly, especially her grandchildren. Ronda will be missed greatly. She was preceded in death by her son Randy Ty Wathke; and parents, Ruth and Gordon Woodford.
Ronda is survived by her siblings, Janet and Jerry Bowman of Fairchild, Dennis and Patty Woodford of Menomonie; daughter-in-law, Amanda Wathke (Jerry Livingston) of Osseo; 2 grandchildren, Chayston Wathke of Eau Claire, Ethan Wathke of Osseo; very close cousins Laura Herrick of Augusta and Ron Ruppelt of Merkel, TX; aunt Delores Woodford of Augusta; special friend Jane Beckwith of Colfax; nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with funeral services at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Eau Claire.