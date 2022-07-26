Rosabel “Rosie” Christina King passed away peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022, one day after her 94th birthday, at Copperleaf Senior Living facility in Willmar, MN.
Rosie was born on July 17, 1928 as the only daughter to the late Robert Berger Sr. and Annabel (Weissinger) Berger. She was raised in Lima Township and attended Lima School through 8th grade. Following the death of her mother as a teen, Rosie stayed at home on the farm with her father and helped raise her brothers.
On July 8, 1952, Rosie married Donald N. King. They resided on his family farm near Plum City, WI until moving to Altoona, WI in 1960. Rosie was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker who loved gardening, baking and cooking with all the many things she grew and harvested. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan as well and enjoyed watching them on Sundays.
Rosie is survived by her three children, Daniel (Cindy) King of Mondovi, WI, Roger (Maureen) King of Augusta, WI, and Linda (Randy) Sather of Willmar, MN; five grandchildren, Kayla (Mike) Brockman of Rice, MN, Jessica Rohlik of Vesta, MN, Kelly (Chris) Halvorson of Horace, ND, Matthew (Kristen) King of Charleston, SC, and Laura (Nathan) King-Felix of Altoona, WI; eight great grandchildren who lovingly called her Gigi, Macy and Owen Rohlik, Aubriana and Aliya Halvorson, Mila and Vienna Brockman, Eden Felix, and Khloe King. She was excited to have an additional one coming soon. Rosie has four surviving sisters-in-law, Shirley Berger, Darlene Berger, Velma Luehne and Verneal Froystad; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 1992; her brothers, Herman Berger, Arnold Berger, Edward Berger, Robert Berger Jr., Willard Berger; and many other brothers and sisters-in-law.
A memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Rosabel will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Evergreen Funeral Home (one block east of Hwy 93 in Eau Claire). A private family interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express their sympathy consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Rosie’s name. To send your condolence to the family or share a story of Rosie, please visit our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.