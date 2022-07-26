Rosabel “Rosie” Christina King passed away peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022, one day after her 94th birthday, at Copperleaf Senior Living facility in Willmar, MN.

Rosie was born on July 17, 1928 as the only daughter to the late Robert Berger Sr. and Annabel (Weissinger) Berger. She was raised in Lima Township and attended Lima School through 8th grade. Following the death of her mother as a teen, Rosie stayed at home on the farm with her father and helped raise her brothers.

Recommended for you