Rosalia Thompson

Rosalia “Sally” C. Thompson, 96 of Eau Claire went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Blairsville, GA.
Rosalia was born to Gerardo and Rosina Voglino on April 18, 1923 in Newark, New Jersey. She was united in marriage to LaRue on June 24, 1945 in Long Branch, New Jersey. Rosalia was a devout Baptist for her whole life. Rosalia loved baking and decorating cakes. She also enjoyed canning and cooking. Rosalia was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma and loved spending time with family. She was known as Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rosalia is survived by her children: Jim (Cindy) Thompson, Jerry (Mary) Thompson, Larry (Diane) Thompson; 9 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers: Carmen (Wilma) Voglino and Thomas Voglino; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rosalia was preceded in death by her husband LaRue, daughter Jane Kinmon, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
A Funeral Service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Dan Whitehead officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.