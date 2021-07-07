Rosalie Bertram

Rosalie M. Bertram, 92, of Eau Claire and formerly of Fairchild, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Dove Healthcare -South in Eau Claire.
Rosalie Margaret Bertram, daughter of Louis and Agnes (Ramthun) Frister was born April 7, 1929 in Milwaukee. She was baptized and confirmed in Milwaukee and attended parochial school. After high school she worked as a secretary for National Guardian Insurance. She was united in marriage to Fred Charles Bertram on July 15, 1961 in Milwaukee. The couple raised their 5 boys in Milwaukee. After Fred retired from A. O. Smith, the couple moved to Fairchild in 1976. While in Fairchild, Rose was an active member of St. John’s Catholic Church and for 30 years with St. Mary’s Altar Society and then with St. John’s and St. Joseph’s Altar Society. After moving to Eau Claire in 2012, she kept happy with family, friends, Snoopy and National Geographic.
She is survived by her 5 sons, Fred (Laurie) of Hastings, MN, Charles of Henderson, NV, Brian of Fairchild, Robert of River Falls, Paul (Diane) of Chippewa Falls; 3 grandchildren, Fred Bertram, Michael (Heather) Bertram and Krista (Andy) Geipel; 7 great grandchildren, Micah, Abbey, Haley, Owen Bertram, Claire, Henry and Paige Geipel; and by her brother Peter McKane of Summit, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred; and brothers, Charles, Richard and Daniel Frister.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Fairchild, with Father Daniel Thelen officiating. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
