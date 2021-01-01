Rosalie Vesper, age 91 of Brooklyn Center, MN died 12/23/2020. Rosalie was a wonderful cook, loved to dance and crochet. She began working at a young age in high school at the Syracuse courthouse beginning her life as a working woman. Rosalie chose a variety of opportunities including telephone operator and owning a truck stop as a young woman and after her daughters were older, she went back to work. In California she worked at Dennys Corporate office keying payroll on early computer systems and after moving back to the Midwest she spent many years with Harmons Electronics as QC Supervisor. After a few years of retirement, Rosalie went back to work at Walmart as a Greeter for several years. Born in Syracuse, KS, she had the opportunity to live in and travel to many places across the U.S., from CA to PA to HI, but always called the Midwest her home.
She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, sharp wit, and love of friends and family. Her grandchildren were a cherished part of Rosalies life. She loved attending school functions, going to movies, playing board games; Grandma or Grams was usually up for just about anything. Rosalie even taught her youngest granddaughter how to drive!
Survived by daughters, Cheryl (Bruce) Sampson and Janine (Kendra Curry) Vesper; grandchildren, Sandi (Jeff) Mack, Courtney Brown, and Jack and Tom Sampson, Erran (Laurie) Brown; great-grandchildren, Katie and Hunter Brown, and Luka Mack; sister and best friend, Norma Simpson; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Minnie Nielsen, siblings, Earl, Everett, and Wayne Nielsen.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Maranatha Care Center/Presbyterian Homes where Rosalie was cared for in the months before passing.
Please designate Maranatha Care Center and recommend the Employee Appreciation Fund.
Services will take place in Independence, Missouri. Interment Mt. Washington Cemetery.
