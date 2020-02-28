Rosalyn M. Geisdorf, “Rosie,” 80, of Fairchild, died Feb. 26, 2020, at the Augusta Health and Rehab.
Rosalyn Marie Geisdorf, daughter of Floyd and Evelyn (Sveum) Severson was born Aug. 31, 1939, in the Requa area of Jackson County.
Rosie married Donald Geisdorf on Dec. 2, 1961, at Osseo Lutheran Church. To this union 4 children were born and the couple lived all their married life in Fairchild. Rosie was an exceptional nurse’s aide for 30 years in Fairchild and Augusta. Due to failing health she had been a resident of the Augusta Health and Rehab since 2015.
Rosie’s world revolved around her family and her favorite pastime was spent with them.
Rosie will be dearly missed by her 4 children, Pam (Mark) Dalton of Fairchild, Michael (Sandy) Geisdorf of San Diego, TX, Cindy (Rick) Knuth of Fowlerton, TX, Lori (Mark) Abel of Willard; their father, Don Geisdorf a resident of the Augusta Health and Rehab; 17 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brother, James (Mary) Severson of Price; sisters-in-law, Marian Severson of Osseo, Pat Palkowski of Independence, Diane Dreyer, Nancy Scholze and Karen Geisdorf all of Fairchild, Jane Mayer of Neillsville; special friend Renita Pooler of the Augusta Assisted Living; and several nieces and nephews. Rosie was preceded in death by her brother Robert Severson; sister, Darlene and Dennis Claflin; granddaughter Ashley M. Dalton; great granddaughter Greta Rose Bedell; and father and mother-in-law, James and Angeline Geisdorf.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairchild, where memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Satuday. Burial will be at a later date in the Fairchild Cemetery.