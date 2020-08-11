Rosalyn A. Schreiner, age 90 of Durand, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Plum City Care Center in Plum City.
Rosie was born on July 8, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN. She was the daughter of Thomas and Henrietta (Ziehl) Bolle. Rosie grew up in Menomonie and graduated from Menomonie High School. After high school, Rosie attended Dunn County Normal. She taught in Mondovi and Eleva. Rosie married Harold Schreiner on October 21, 1948 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. After marriage, Rosie enjoyed her time in Alaska while Harold was stationed there. They eventually moved to Arkansaw, WI, where Rosie was the Town Clerk for the Town of Waterville for several years. Rosie and Harold were members of St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand, where Rosie sang in the choir. She also played the piano, the accordion she also loved animals, especially her dog and cat.
Rosie is survived by her brother; Tom (Laneia) Bolle of Manteca, CA, sister; Betty Stai of Lino Lakes, MN, brother-in-law; Laverne “Buddy” (Carol) Schreiner of Tilden, sister-in-law; Ruth Andraschko of Menomonie, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Harold, sisters; Mary (John) Ziegler and Frances (Duane) Rivard, brothers-in-law; Glenn (Myrna) Schreiner, Lee Stai and Al Andraschko, three sisters-in-law; Isabelle (Pat) Pierce, Dorothy (Chuck) Feuerstein and Harriet (LaVerne) Gerth and several nieces and nephews.
The family would thank the staff at the Plum City Care Center for all their loving care of Rosie.
Burial Services will be 10:00AM Thursday, August 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
