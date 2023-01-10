Rose M. Burzynski, 96 of Gilman, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at her home with her family and Lucy by her side. She was born on October 22, 1926 in Polley, WI to the late Anna (Zwolenski) and John Brandt. Rose enjoyed growing up on the family farm and also helping her dad make cheese. Rose graduated from Gilman High in 1944. Rose and Florian were married on August 19, 1944 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman.
They enjoyed farming and also bought the Bellinger Tavern and in the 50’s the Polley Tavern until they bought the family farm in the town of Ford where they raised their 5 children. Florian began the Burzynski Insurance Agency and the Gilman Area Credit Union.
Rose was an incredible housewife, gardener and mother who was married to Florian for 65 years. After Florian passed in 2009 Lucy became her partner. Rose loved the Red Hats organization and she was an active member of the Saints Peter & Paul Rosary society.
She is survived by her children, Lawrence Burzynski of Escondedo, CA, Elizabeth (Marshall) Harris of LaQuinta, CA, Barbara (Randy) Ahlers of Eau Clarie, Mary Ann (Arthur) Krull of Utah and John (Jill) Burzynski of Gilman, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Rose is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother John and her sister Alice.
A memorial mass will be held on May 13, 2023 at 10:30 am at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church-Gilman. Inurnment will follow in Meadowbrook Catholic Cemetery. Plombon Funeral Service is assisting the family.
A special thank you to Hope Hospice for their outstanding love and service during Mom’s journey. The family would also like to thank ALL of the people in Gilman who have been absolutely wonderful to our mother throughout her years. We will never forget your kindness.
To plant a tree in memory of Rose Burzynski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.