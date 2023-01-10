Rose M. Burzynski, 96 of Gilman, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at her home with her family and Lucy by her side. She was born on October 22, 1926 in Polley, WI to the late Anna (Zwolenski) and John Brandt. Rose enjoyed growing up on the family farm and also helping her dad make cheese. Rose graduated from Gilman High in 1944. Rose and Florian were married on August 19, 1944 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman.

They enjoyed farming and also bought the Bellinger Tavern and in the 50’s the Polley Tavern until they bought the family farm in the town of Ford where they raised their 5 children. Florian began the Burzynski Insurance Agency and the Gilman Area Credit Union.

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Burzynski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you