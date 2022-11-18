Rose Haas pic.jpg

Rose Ella Haas, age 76, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire to Ralph and Ella (Lund) Haas. She was the youngest of six siblings and grew up on the family farm in the town of Clear Creek. As a child, Rose had a favorite cow named “Spotty Speckles” that she rode like a horse, and she was never without a dog by her side.

