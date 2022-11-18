Rose Ella Haas, age 76, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, with her family by her side.
She was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire to Ralph and Ella (Lund) Haas. She was the youngest of six siblings and grew up on the family farm in the town of Clear Creek. As a child, Rose had a favorite cow named “Spotty Speckles” that she rode like a horse, and she was never without a dog by her side.
Rose attended Allen Grade School and graduated from Memorial High School. She was well known for staying up late into the night making delicious lefse and rosettes, passing her lefse-making skills to her sons and their families.
Rose was a long-time employee of Cray Research, traveling to London, Toronto and Texas with tech support. She loved the country life, bargain hunting and connecting with family.
Rose is survived by her children, Anthony (Alicia) Doud, Dustan (Cherri) Doud and Ryan (Tracy) Doud; siblings, Sadie Jaques, Mary Muldoon and Tom Haas; grandchildren, Henry, Quinn, Tessa, Amelia and Lily; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and former husband, Ted Doud.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie Rose; parents, Ralph and Ella; and brothers, Roger and Daniel.
She was unique and always on the go. She goes no more. She’s home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish, E10455 Mallard Road, Fall Creek, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 12 p.m., with Father Levi Schmitt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass. Burial will follow the service at Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery in Fall Creek.